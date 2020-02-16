Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Cao Quoc Hung recently held a working session with his Indian counterpart Anup Wadhawan in New Delhi on how to bolster bilateral trade.

Hung said Vietnam has high-quality and competitive products such as agro-fishery and fresh fruits, but the exports of these products are facing difficulties due to the outbreak of the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in China.

He asked the Indian Ministry of Commerce and Industry to help with the promotion of Vietnamese agro-fishery and fruits, especially dragon fruit and basa fish, to Indian businesses and consumers.

The Deputy Minister also informed the Indian official about the outcomes of the working sessions on February 12 between the Vietnamese ministry and Indian Importers Chambers of Commerce and Industry, the Indian Trade Promotion Council, and supermarket chains.

Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Cao Quoc Hung (L) at a working session with his Indian counterpart Anup Wadhawan

Hung said Indian firms praised the quality and taste of Vietnamese fruits such as dragon fruit, lychee, longan, and rambutan. They hoped to see more trade promotion activities to build brand for Vietnamese dragon fruit in India.

Besides agro-fishery products, Vietnam also has a developed garment-textile industry. However, in the context that China is suspending the operation of many manufacturing factories, Vietnam is facing difficulties in material supply for the apparel sector, Hung said, asking for India’s assistance in this field.

For his part, Anup Wadhawan agreed with the Vietnamese Deputy Minister to boost bilateral trade and step up trade promotion activities and business exchanges, especially in 2020 – the year Vietnam and India mark the 48th anniversary of their diplomatic ties, and Vietnam holds the Chair of ASEAN.

He added that apart from dragon fruit and basa fish, Vietnam is able to boost exports of other products to India.

Source: VNA