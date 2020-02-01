Vietnam among top 3 countries in number of oil spills

From 1992 to now, 190 oil spills occurred in Vietnam, a major cause of sea pollution.

According to the International Association of Independent Tanker Owners, of 39 ranked countries, Vietnam is one of three countries (the others are China and the US) that had the highest numbers of oil spills (more than 10) in the period from 2005 to 2014.

Pham Van Son, director of the SOS Environment Center

The oil spill cases on the mainland mostly occurred in industrial zones, inland and waterway transport routes, petroleum depot/station/shops, transformer stations, petroleum tanks, underground petroleum pipelines, and mining areas using oil.

The oil from these sources goes into rivers and the sea, while the oil contaminated with bilge oil of nearly 100,000 fishing boats daily discharge directly to the sea.”

