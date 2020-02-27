Viettel Cyber Security Company’s staff

The company has established the Security Operations Center (SOC Managed Service), which allows it to detect, analyze and respond to information security problems and ensure information security for the information technology (IT) networks.

The tremendous development of the cyber security sector currently is not only a common trend of the IT market but also part of the Group’s strategy of shifting from a telecom operator to a digital service provider.

According to VCS Director Nguyen Son Hai, the company hopes to become the biggest cyber security service provider in Vietnam, which is able to provide various products for enterprises and organizations and secure critical national infrastructure.

So far, the company has detected over 100 zero-day security holes, the greatest-ever number in Vietnam. Many of them are honored and awarded by Google, Facebook and Microsoft, he added.

Currently, VSC is ranked as one of the top cyber security companies in Vietnam with over 200 specialists with many of them recognized as world-class experts.

Several services provided by the company include SOC Managed Service, Web Protection on Cloud Security (Cloudrity), or solutions against advanced persistent threats (Anti APT).

The company has solved numerous information security problems for big corporations such as EVN and SunGroup while also ensuring safety for major events of the country.

Translated by Trung Thanh