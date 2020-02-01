Ten important hallmarks of Vietnam’s stock market in 2019

The Vietnamese stock market has been growing rapidly with market capitalization value exceeding 100 percent of GDP.

1/ The VN Index exceeded the 1,000 point threshold in early 2019 and then dropped to 940 points.

The Vietnamese stock market has been growing rapidly with market capitalization value exceeding 100 percent of GDP.

The new law will have legal validity from January 1, 2021 and it comprises many new points, including the establishment of one stock exchange.

3/ Cover Warrant (CV) has been in transaction since June 28, 2019. This is the second derivative product recognized in Vietnam, after future contract.

Kim Chi

Funds seek profits after stock market officially upgrades Some active funds are pouring money into the Vietnam’s stock market in anticipation of the market upgrading and are planning to withdraw the money to make a profit when the upgrading is announced.