Ten important hallmarks of Vietnam’s stock market in 2019

The Vietnamese stock market has been growing rapidly with market capitalization value exceeding 100 percent of GDP.
1/ The VN Index exceeded the 1,000 point threshold in early 2019 and then dropped to 940 points.
|The Vietnamese stock market has been growing rapidly with market capitalization value exceeding 100 percent of GDP.
The new law will have legal validity from January 1, 2021 and it comprises many new points, including the establishment of one stock exchange.
3/ Cover Warrant (CV) has been in transaction since June 28, 2019. This is the second derivative product recognized in Vietnam, after future contract.
Kim Chi
Funds seek profits after stock market officially upgrades
Some active funds are pouring money into the Vietnam’s stock market in anticipation of the market upgrading and are planning to withdraw the money to make a profit when the upgrading is announced.
Foreign investors sell more than buy in Vietnamese stock market
The Vietnamese stock market is very promising in the eyes of foreign investors. However, the barriers in liquidity and transaction fees have discouraged them.
- Post Mortem of the stock market meltdown
- Aston Martin owners consider floating company on stock market
- Fiat to spin off Ferrari, list shares on stock market
- 1967 Dodge Charger Spares Man Stock Market Crash & Financial Ruin
- Formula 1 is all set for Singapore stock market debut
- Four important questions for F1 in 2019: Can Ferrari dethrone Mercedes?
- Falling traffic threatens tolls "Oil jumps above $65 on higher stock markets"
- Baltimore company stocks are mixed amid market turmoil in January
- Sports Vietnam premier says NO to 2019 Asian Games Trashpacking in Vietnam – a growing trend
- Sports Vietnamese hail PM’s decision to relinquish 2019 Asiad Meet Le Viet Quoc, a Vietnamese talent at Google