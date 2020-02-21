SonKim Land named winner of Vietnam M&A Forum 2017

SonKim Land took home two prestigious awards at Vietnam M&A Forum 2017

The honour ceremony of M&A Deal Awards is one of the annual activities of Vietnam M&A Forum. A list of significant M&A deals selected by the Independent Appraisal Panel will help businesses and investors assess and review the development of the size and nature of the Vietnamese M&A market in the past year.

This year, SonKim Land has successfully mobilised $100 million (the first round of this investment—$46 million—has already been disbursed) from EXS Capital and ACA Investments through the Lemongrass Master Fund.

This deal has been selected and honoured as The Best Real Estate Deal of the Year 2016-2017. This is the second cooperation between SonKim Land and EXS Capital through Lemongrass Master Fund, after the initial successful investment of approximately $37 million in 2013.

In addition, SonKim Land has been also honoured as The Company with The Best M&A Information Disclosure of the Year 2016-2017.

This is the first year Vietnam M&A Forum includes the best information disclosure company/dealer category in its annual awards, honouring businesses, units or dealers whose strategies and information disclosure policies were transparent and effective on an exemplary level.

Transparent communication and information disclosure strategies have contributed to the success of the deal as well as provided standard information to the public. SonKim Land is one of the eight businesses receiving an award in this category.

Vietnam M&A Forum is the leading domestic forum, attracting the attention of a large number of local and international managers, economic experts, businesses, and investors.

The forum not only contributes to the promotion of foreign investment in Vietnam through M&A and investment connection between domestic and foreign partners, but also offers many useful recommendations to local authorities to improve the legal framework and policies on M&A, contributing to Vietnam’s economic growth and international integration.