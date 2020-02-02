Schooling should be adjourned amid coronavirus scare

The Saigon Times Daily

Festivities have been delayed or cancelled, and warnings against non-essential travels to crowded places have been issued, but children are still bound to go back to school this Monday, as the Ministry of Education and Training is seemingly still undecided over whether it is safe or not to begin the new school term after the Tet holiday as scheduled. This hesitation prompts worries among parents, as the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak continues spreading swiftly day in day out.

In its latest instructions and proposals, the education ministry on one hand told provincial and municipal departments of education and training to take their own discretion in weighing whether school attendance should go as planned, and asked the prime minister to allow schooling to be adjourned in three provinces, Khanh Hoa, Vinh Phuc and Thanh Hoa, where an outbreak of the coronavirus has been announced.

Can Tho City, among some other localities, has allowed for the new school term to start a week later than scheduled, while numerous individual schools, including universities, have announced adjournments for attendance. HCMC with the most cases of the virus in the country, however, has instructed that schooling for all grade students will resume on February 3 after Tet.

As it is widely known, the coronavirus outbreak from China’s Wuhan, the center of the epidemic, has sent shock waves across the world, and Vietnam in close proximity to China has felt the strong, adverse impact. Due to the virus scare – as many as seven cases in Vietnam have been confirmed positive for the highly contagious disease – all flights between Vietnam and China have been suspended while border trade and border crossings have been put on hold.

The prime minister over the weekend has also formally announced the virus outbreak in Vietnam, ordering all localities, ministries, agencies and the public to take preventive measures against the rising spread of the virus.

As such, there is no reason for schooling not to be adjourned for now. It is time for the Ministry of Education and Training to formally send a proposal to the Government to let students nationwide stay at home for the time being.

Of course the adjournment needs not last until the coronavirus outbreak is put under control, as it remains unknown when the outbreak will abate or when the virus can be contained. Students should only be allowed back to school once the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Education and Training alongside relevant agencies can be guaranteed that preventive measures against the virus at schools nationwide have been effectively rolled out.

At a time of high risk like now, the people’s health and safety – not just children’s schooling – should be put first.