PM receives Malaysian, Armenian ambassadors

Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc (right) and Malaysian ambassador to Việt Nam Dato’ Shariffah Mustaffa on Monday. — VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc highlighted the need to maintain co-operation mechanisms during separate receptions in Hà Nội on Monday for the Malaysian and Armenian ambassadors.

Receiving Malaysian diplomat Dato’ Shariffah Mustaffa, PM Phúc lauded her contributions to the Việt Nam visit by the Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir bin Mohamad in 2019.

He suggested both sides continue stepping up high-level visits and exchanges, and expressed wishes to welcome the Malaysian PM to Việt Nam for the ASEAN Summit.

The leader proposed the early signing of an action plan to realise the bilateral strategic partnership for 2020-25 and suggested Malaysia limit trade barriers on Vietnamese goods, especially farm produce and Halal food for Muslims.

As two countries are one of the top 10 trade partners of each other, he asked for lifting two-way trade from US$11.1 billion in 2019, equivalent to the figure in 2018.

He also expressed delight at the launch of Việt Nam Market in Kuala Lumpur scheduled for March.

The PM asked the ambassador to create favourable conditions for Vietnamese workers in Malaysia.

The host urged Malaysia to continue facilitating more co-operation in the field of oil and gas exploration and exploitation, and technical oil and gas services.

Mustaffa, for her part, pledged to help hold the sixth meeting of the Việt Nam-Malaysia joint committee this year, adding her country will do its best to support Vietnam during its ASEAN Chairmanship.

She thanked the Vietnamese Government for providing support for Malaysian firms in the country and wished both sides would boost co-ordination across food technology, Halal food, auto manufacturing, and aviation.

She agreed to work to help lift two-way trade as the potential remains huge.

PM Phúc (right) had talks with Armenian ambassador Vahram Kazhoyan. — VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất

During a reception for Armenian Ambassador Vahram Kazhoyan, PM Phúc said he wished to intensify ties with Armenia and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), of which Armenia is a member.

According to him, the two countries should tap the free trade agreement between Việt Nam and the EAEU to step up bilateral trade and investment.

The host proposed holding the second meeting of the Việt Nam-Armenia Inter-Government Committee soon to reach consensus on measures to promote bilateral ties.

He thanked Armenia for supporting Việt Nam’s role as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the 2020-21 tenure.

As ASEAN Chair 2020, Việt Nam is ready to serve as a bridge between ASEAN and Armenia, he said.

Kazhoyan, for his part, suggested both sides hold a business forum to boost trade and investment.

He described the 1,000 Vietnamese students in Armenia as a bridge to bolster bilateral ties and proposed boosting cultural exchange and tourism links. — VNS