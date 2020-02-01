PM declares coronavirus outbreak an infectious epidemic in Vietnam

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc declared coronavirus an infectious epidemic in Vietnam

Under Decision No.173/QD-TTg signed today, the infectious epidemic is called acute respiratory infection caused by the new strain of coronavirus (nCoV).

The infectious epidemic began on January 23, 2020 when the first case of infection was reported. So far, Vietnam reported six cases.

The epidemic has now reached the central province of Khanh Hoa, the northern central province of Thanh Hoa, and the northern province of Vinh Phuc.

The PM has also signed a second directive urging ministries, agencies, and localities to intensify measures for the prevention and control of the pneumonia caused by novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

On January 30, the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern as the first person-to-person transmission of the fatal virus was reported in the US, since when the fatal virus attained large geographical coverage.

According to the latest update from the Ministry of Health, as of 14 pm February 1, the epidemic was detected in 27 countries with the total number of cases of infection reaching nearly 12,000, including over 11,800 in China. The deadly virus killed 259 people, all of whom are in China. The coronavirus was detected in 160 patients outside of China.

Good news is that Vietnam has announced the first successful treatment of an infected patient. He is Li ZiChao (28) who tested negative after several days of treatment at Cho Ray Hospital.

Nearly two decades since the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) pandemic in 2003, people still remember the horrors and are proud of being the first country declared by the WHO to contain the highly contagious respiratory disease. Citizens everywhere will now be pinning high hopes that the final chapter of that story will be repeated.

