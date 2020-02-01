New exhibition celebrates diversity and beauty of female body

An exhibition celebrating the diversity and beauty of the female body, in all its forms, will open tomorrow at the QUA Gallery in Hanoi Rock City (HRC).

“Every Body’s Story” is designed to celebrate the diversity and beauty of the female body, in all its forms.

To prepare for the exhibition, titled “Every Body’s Story”, artists Maartje Matheeuwsen and Ellen Downes have reached out to women living in Hanoi to photograph them or cast their bodies in plaster. The women taking part in the project have also been asked to share their stories and relationships with their bodies in the process, which will be on display at the exhibition.

The women come from different backgrounds, each with their own relationships and experiences with their bodies.

Unlike many exhibitions dedicated to unrealistic beauty standards, this exhibition is about positivity.

While Matheeuwsen’s photos show women breasts ‘just as they are’, Downes has cast 20 women’s torsos which she has painted in gold.

The exhibition will open with a speech from the two artists at 7.15pm on Friday and run until January 12. HRC can be found at 27/52 To Ngoc Van Street, Tay Ho District.

Exhibition entry is by donation. — VNS

