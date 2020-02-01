New exhibition celebrates diversity and beauty of female body

An exhibition celebrating the diversity and beauty of the female body, in all its forms, will open tomorrow at the QUA Gallery in Hanoi Rock City (HRC).
|
“Every Body’s Story” is designed to celebrate the diversity and beauty of the female body, in all its forms.
To prepare for the exhibition, titled “Every Body’s Story”, artists Maartje Matheeuwsen and Ellen Downes have reached out to women living in Hanoi to photograph them or cast their bodies in plaster. The women taking part in the project have also been asked to share their stories and relationships with their bodies in the process, which will be on display at the exhibition.
The women come from different backgrounds, each with their own relationships and experiences with their bodies.
Unlike many exhibitions dedicated to unrealistic beauty standards, this exhibition is about positivity.
While Matheeuwsen’s photos show women breasts ‘just as they are’, Downes has cast 20 women’s torsos which she has painted in gold.
The exhibition will open with a speech from the two artists at 7.15pm on Friday and run until January 12. HRC can be found at 27/52 To Ngoc Van Street, Tay Ho District.
Exhibition entry is by donation. — VNS
Nude photography exhibition breaks boundaries
“It looks like humans are climbing out of rocks.” “Rocks have human souls!” These were just some of the comments I heard while visiting a nude photography exhibition entitled “Hồn đá” (Souls of Rocks) at the Ho Chi Minh Fine Arts Association.
Nude art offers endless inspiration for painters
Nude paintings created by different generations of artists are on display at a unique exhibition that opened on Thursday in Hanoi.
- WATCH: New exhibit gives peek of life on Mars
- Bosnian town cancels New Year celebrations due to protests
- Thousands of lanterns brighten Chinese New Year celebrations in Surakarta
- Air New Zealand picks Boeing for wide-body jet order: sources
- New Year celebrations? There’s an app for that
- New Year celebrations add to smog misery
- NCRPO ready for Chinese New Year celebration
- LIST: Parade, alternate routes during Lunar New Year celebration
- 2018 Wallacea Week: Celebrating diversity and science
- Exhibition celebrates Indonesia's ethnic diversity