PANO – The Vietnam Museum of Ethnology will organize many folk games from April 30th to May 4th for people’s entertainment during South Liberation and National Reunification Day on April 30th and International Workers’ Day on May 1st.
Accordingly, spectators will have a chance to play ethnic minority groups’ folk games, such as tug of war, hopping with sacks, rolling pomelo and walk on stilts.
Children can make toy animals from leaves with help from instructors.
Notably, water puppetry shows will take place four times a day at 10:00, 11:30; 14:30 and 16:00.
Translated by Chung Anh
