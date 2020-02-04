MoH virus hotline open for questions

HÀ NỘI — A free-of-charge hotline set up by the Ministry of Health has received more than 18,600 calls relating to coronavirus outbreak issues since it was set up two days ago.
The hotline (19009095) is being manned by 80 healthcare experts.
Most questions are focused on symptoms of the nCoV infection and how to prevent the disease, accounting for 51.3 per cent, places for testing (15.1 per cent), prices of masks and telephone numbers for market surveillance agencies (15 per cent), information on school closures (10.8 per cent), spraying disinfectant in residential areas and schools (5.2 per cent), costs of testing and medical treatment (1.4 per cent), and immigration procedures (1.2 per cent).
The peak hour was at 7pm on Sunday when 2,700 calls were placed regarding school closures. — VNS
