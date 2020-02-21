Founded on May 27, 1947 in My Trang hamlet, My Yen commune of Thai Nguyen province’s Dai Tu district, Tran Quoc Toan Military Infirmary (predecessor of Military Hospital 354) was tasked to provide healthcare services for troops, conscripted laborers, and people in the Viet Bac revolutionary base.

Senior Lieutenant General Phan Van Giang pinning the order onto the unit’s flag

After the victory over the French colonialists, the infirmary was renamed Regiment 354’s Medical Station and then promoted to a hospital. Its main task was to provide medical examination and treatment for both military and civilian people of defense agencies and military units in Hanoi. During the resistance war against American imperialists and the Northern socialism construction cause, together with its regular tasks, the hospital also sent its staff to serve important campaigns, including Khe Sanh and Quang Tri. Its staff also made great contributions to the resounding “Dien Bien Phu in the air” victory.

In peacetime, the hospital has poured investment in upgrading infrastructure and modern medical equipment and in raising the professionalism and English language skills for its staff who join UN peacekeeping operations. Over the past 70 years, generations of the hospital’s medical workers overcame all difficulties to develop the hospital into a reliable medical facility in the city. For its achievements, Military Hospital 354 has been honored with the title, “Hero of the People’s Armed Forces” twice and many other noble orders by the Party, State, and Army.

At present, it serves around from 1,000 to 1,200 outpatients a day and provides healthcare for 600 inpatients

Addressing the ceremony, General Giang praised the hospital for its achievements over the past 70 years. He asked the unit to promote its good traditions, thoroughly grasp directives and resolutions on promoting healthcare quality and take good care of health of both troops and local people in the new period. He also urged the military hospital to strive to be a leading reliable medical station of the army in particular and the nation in general.

At the event, Senior Lieutenant General Phan Van Giang handed the order to the hospital’s leader.

Translated by Tran Hoai