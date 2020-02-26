In the letter, General Lich extended best wishes to the sector’s medical staff, workers, and soldiers. He highlighted their unity, pro-activeness, creativeness, self-reliance, ability to overcome difficulties, activeness in doing research and applying advanced science and technology, as well as their use of modern and traditional medicine, especially their care of and treatment for troops and people. They have made important contributions to national salvation, national construction and protection, and completed glorious international missions.

General Ngo Xuan Lich sees the model of a field hospital.

The Defense Minister also highly valued the great efforts of the sector in preventing and containing the acute respiratory disease caused by the SARS-Cov-2 (COVID-19), thereby beautifying the image of Uncle Ho’s soldiers.

Applauding the sector’s achievements and development in the past, General Lich hoped that in the new revolutionary period, the sector’s staff and workers will continue bringing into full play the good virtues of Uncle Ho’s soldiers, further study and follow President Ho Chi Minh’s thoughts, morals and lifestyle, and effectively carry out emulation movements.

They were also requested to strive to build a strong military medical sector, improve their professional expertise, and fulfill all assignments, deserving the Party’s, State’s, military’s and people’s trust.

Deputy Defense Minister Sr. Lt. Gen. Tran Don speaks at the visit to Military Hospital 105

* On February 24, Deputy Defense Minister Senior Lieutenant General Tran Don visited Military Hospital 105 under the General Department of Logistics.

Last year, the hospital gave healthcare checkups to over 230,600 people and provided treatment for 34,226 patients.

Recently, the hospital has established a steering board on COVID-19 prevention and control, a mobile emergency response team, and consolidated personnel organization to engage in the Specialized Field Hospital No.1.

Since the first case of COVID-19 was found in Vietnam, the hospital has provided examinations and screenings for 700-900 people a day, with 5-10 percent of them under surveillance in private areas. Attentively, the hospital has isolated individuals suspected of being infected with COVID-19 and all of them have been tested negative for the virus. Hailing the hospital’s good outcomes, especially their prompt implementation of COVID-19 prevention methods over the past time, General Don asked it to continue investing in modernizing its medical equipment and raising its staff’s capabilities.

Deputy Director of the General Department of Politics Sr. Lt. Gen. Nguyen Trong Nghia (L) congratulates Military Hospital 175.

* The same day, a mission from the General Department of Politics of the Vietnam People’s Army, led by its Deputy Director Sr. Lt. Gen. Nguyen Trong Nghia, visited and congratulated the staff of Military Hospital 175 ahead the 65th anniversary of the Vietnamese Doctors’ Day.

General Nghia praised the hospital’s all-out efforts in the COVID-19 prevention and completion of routine and unscheduled missions. He hoped that the hospital will promote its tradition, heighten responsibility, strive to become a highlight of the military medical sector in the region, and set a bright example in doing international missions.

