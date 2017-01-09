Ly Son island to establish walking street

Quang Ngai (VNA) – The People’s Committee of the central province of Quang Ngai has approved a plan to turn a coastal road in Ly Son island into a walking street.
Accordingly, the 3km walking street will stretch from Ly Son High School to Ly Son wharf. Malls, food courts and night markets will be set up on the street.
Ly Son island belongs to the only island district of the same name of Quang Ngai province.
It has drawn more domestic and foreign visitors over the years. In 2016, the island welcomed 164,000 tourists and its revenue of tourism hit 100 billion VND (4.4 million USD).
Ly Son strives to welcome around 200,000 tourists by 2025, including 3,000 foreign visitors, and gain 500 billion VND (22.5 million USD) in revenue, accounting for 11 percent of the district’s gross domestic product and provide locals with 4,000 jobs.
Located to the north-east of Quang Ngai province, about 15 nautical miles (27km) from the mainland, Ly Son island holds an important strategic position in the East Sea and contains diversified tourism potentials and valuable documents on Hoang Sa (Paracel) Archipelago.-VNA
