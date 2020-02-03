Localities adjourn schooling amid coronavirus scare

The Saigon Times Daily

A classroom of a school in Hanoi is sterilized. Many localities have allowed their students to get more days off amid the worsening outbreak of the Wuhan coronavirus – PHOTO: VNA

HCMC – Multiple localities nationwide have decided to allow students to get more days off after the Lunar New Year, or Tet holiday, as the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak continues spreading swiftly.

Specifically, the HCMC government on February 2 decided to allow students from kindergarten to high school grades to stay home until February 9, instead of February 3. They will be back to school on February 10, the local media reported.

The decision was made in line with the direction of the standing board of the municipal Party Committee.

The Hanoi City government has also issued a similar announcement to protect its students from the deadly virus.

Tran Quang Bao, director of the Kien Giang Department of Education and Training, said the provincial government had allowed for the new school term to start on February 8 and required all schools in the province to sterilize classrooms.

Meanwhile, students in Soc Trang Province will have two more days off, until February 4, noted Nguyen Thi Tuyet Ha, director of the provincial Department of Education and Training.

In Hau Giang Province, the provincial steering committee for coronavirus prevention and control has allowed more than 160,000 students in the province to have their holiday extended by one more week.

In addition, the Vinh Long Department of Education and Training has announced that pre-school and primary students in the province will be allowed to stay home until February 7, while other students can stay away from classes until February 5.

All schools in the province must clean their tables and chairs in classrooms, dormitories, teaching equipment and corridors before 3 p.m. on February 3.

The Danang Department of Education and Training on February 2 also announced that all students in the city will have more days off until February 9.

On the same day, the municipal government decided to delay the groundbreaking ceremonies for a project to upgrade Ring Road No. 2 west of the city and build a new bridge spanning the Co Co River, and another project to improve the water environment east of Son Tra District to focus its resources on the coronavirus prevention and control, according to the municipal Department of Information and Communications.

As planned, the two projects would kick off on February 3.

The authorities of Long An, Binh Thuan and Ba Ria-Vung Tau provinces have also announced adjournments until February 9 for the new school term.

Students in Can Tho and Haiphong, among others have also been allowed to resume their new school term later than scheduled amid the complicated developments of the disease.

As of February 2, more than 14,000 people had been reportedly infected with the virus, with the death toll rising to 304.

The World Health Organization on January 31 declared the Wuhan coronavirus as a global health emergency as the epidemic has spread to more than 20 countries and territories worldwide.

In Vietnam, seven people have been tested positive for the coronavirus.

On February 2, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc declared the acute respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus an epidemic in the country. The scope of the epidemic was initially identified in Khanh Hoa, Vinh Phuc and Thanh Hoa provinces.