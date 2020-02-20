HCMC asks Gov’t to extend school break until end-March

The Saigon Times Daily

HCMC – As the Covid-19 outbreak is not yet over, the HCMC government has proposed allowing students to continue staying at home until the end of March, Thanh Nien newspaper reported.

HCMC Chairman Nguyen Thanh Phong on February 20 sent a proposal to Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam and the ministers of Education and Training and of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs to extend the Lunar New Year break until the end of March and adjust the schedule for the 2019-2020 academic year.

If the proposal is approved, students would start their second semester of the 2019-2020 school year from April to July.

Besides this, the national high school examination would be rescheduled to take place in end-July.

The proposal prioritizes the safety and health of students and teachers, helping localities, education centers and facilities to proactively draw up comprehensive plans for the 2019-2020 school year and prepare for the 2020-2021 year, while reassuring students and parents, Phong noted.

Earlier, the city had allowed students to remain home until the end of February over concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.