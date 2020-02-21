|
|HCMC aims to become major Asian tourism hub
|
|Friday, Feb 21, 2020,17:40 (GMT+7)
|
|
|
- State: Northern Colorado will be tourism hub
- ‘This is Queens’ app aims to promote tourism in the borough
- L.I.C.'s Ravel hotel offers wheel sweet deal with bike rental discounts and cycling tourism perks
- Hub City Sounds, Live at the Ferry Slip offer families a free blend of world music
- Oakland tech hub fights for diversity
- Best new food hubs: Mesa's international markets anchor vibrant Asian dining scene
- Medical tourism skyrockets; Three million patients go abroad for medical treatment every year
- Gov. Doug Ducey aims to overhaul agencies to rebrand state, attract jobs
- Mesa envisions bigger jobs hub at Falcon Field
- 'Unity Map' proposal aims to help in redistricting