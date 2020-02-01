|
|Festivals canceled to prevent coronavirus spread
|
|Saturday, Feb 1, 2020,10:10 (GMT+7)
|
|
|
- Ja Rule’s Luxury Fyre Festival Canceled After Disastrous Start
- Sweden's largest music festival cancelled over sex attacks
- Bird flu is found at Suffolk chicken farm – with 27,000 birds being culled to prevent it spreading just days before Christmas
- Lil Nas X Announces Break From Music, Including 2 Festival Cancellations: 'It's Been A Wild Last 7 Months'
- 6 things you can do right now to help prevent the flu
- German Locals Purchase Town's Entire Beer Supply Ahead of Far-right Music Festival: 'We Wanted to Dry the Nazis Out'
- Fyre Festival Scores a Hat Trick, Lawsuit-Wise
- Delhi Witness Rise In Swine Flu (H1N1) Cases; 5 Ways To Prevent Swine Flu
- Equine flu outbreak forces all British horse races to be cancelled for a WEEK as vets confirm three vaccinated animals are infected with the virus - amid fears Cheltenham will be under threat too
- Fyre Festival Organizers Faces Second Class Action Lawsuit