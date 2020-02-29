PANO – The establishment, development and feats of arms of radar troops over the past 55 years were reviewed at a recent exchange, “Radar troops and national airspace”, organized by Division 361 of the Air Defence-Air Force Service to mark the 55th founding anniversary of radar troops.

The event highlighted radar troops’ combat experience, feats of arms and traditions, making contributions to arousing youths’ pride and building their determination to fulfil assigned tasks.

Over the past 55 years, radar troops have achieved many feats of arms, deserving the title “Magic eyes to protect national airspace”.

At the exchange, the unit’s troops expressed their deep gratitude to former generations, showing their determination to promote the traditions and study to raise their political stance and professionalism for the task of protecting national airspace.

Translated by Tran Hoai