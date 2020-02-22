Educators behind school openings in early March

The Saigon Times Daily

Students wear face masks in the classroom. Many experts and educators have agreed on school openings at the start of March after the coronavirus has been contained throughout the country – PHOTO: VNA

HCMC – Many experts and educators have advocated that schools should resume normal operations at the start of March after the coronavirus has been contained throughout the country, reported Tuoi Tre newspaper.

Only students in coronavirus-hit localities would be allowed to remain home. If the school closure is extended, the implementation of educating programs would face obstacles, Deputy Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Huu Do told a meeting on February 21 in Hanoi.

Most municipal governments approved the proposal, under which students will go back to school in early March. Meanwhile, the HCMC government has proposed allowing students to continue staying at home until the end of March.

According to some experts in the field, high school students, for example, are mature enough to take care of themselves to avoid being infected with the flu-like virus. They could return to school next week, so their learning and examination schedules will not be delayed.

Associate Professor Dr. Tran Dac Phu, former head of the General Department of Preventive Medicine, said that while more new cases of coronavirus, officially called Covid-19, may emerge in the near future, the virulence of the virus has declined thanks to the increasingly warmer weather in the country.

Further, with the development of the local health sector and Vietnam’s experience in combating epidemics, the country is able to quickly discover and place diseases under control, ensuring a safe environment for the general public, he said.

Based upon international experiences, To Anh Dung, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, said that even students in countries with confirmed cases of coronavirus, such as Singapore, Japan, and South Korea, continue to attend schools. Also, neither teachers or students wear face masks in their schools.

Given the existing developments of the outbreak, the World Health Organization and other international organizations recommended that it is time for Vietnam to work out a date for reopening schools, Dung said.

Data from the Health Ministry showed that as of February 21, Vietnam recorded no new cases of the disease for eight consecutive days.