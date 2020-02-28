The national radio broadcast agency “the Voice of Vietnam” (VOV) on February 27 officially launched its Health and Food Safety Channel on FM 89 MHz, in the presence of Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam.
Speaking at the launching ceremony, the Deputy PM urged VOV to try its best to improve public knowledge to ensure food safety and public health for people.
* The Ministry of National Defense also held a ceremony to present the “People’s Doctor” title to eight doctors, and the “Eminent Doctor” title to 91 doctors in the whole army.
On behalf of the ministry and the Central Military Commission (CMC), Senior Lieutenant General Tran Don, Deputy Minister of National Defense, highly valued achievements of outstanding military doctors and asked the military medical sector and doctors to continue promoting traditions and achievements, and improving their professional qualification, contributing to providing better healthcare for troops and people.
* The same day, the Ho Chi Minh city Department of Health held a ceremony to mark the 62nd anniversary of Vietnamese Doctors’ Day on February 27. At the ceremony, leaders of the department and doctors recalled difficulties and achievements of the medical sector over the past time.
On this occasion, the department also launched emulation movements for this year and mapped out measures to turn the city into one of the medical centers of Southeast Asia.
Translated by Hong Thanh
