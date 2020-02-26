At the meeting

During the inspection, the mission checked the unit on maintaining weapons and equipment, implementing higher levels’ instructions and directives, its training results, building of regularity, discipline observance, logistic supplies, and preparations to cope with the disease caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Speaking at the working session, General Ba highly appreciated the unit’s achievements, and at the same time pointed out several shortcomings.

In addition, he urged them to observe higher levels’ resolutions and instructions, prepare for the recruit training program, maintain training regulations and combat readiness, and take care of troops’ material and spiritual lives.

