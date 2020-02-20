At the meeting with Lao Defense Minister, General ChansamoneChanyalath, General Ngo Xuan Lich warmly welcomed the guest to Vietnam to attend the ADMM Retreat held in Hanoi from February 18 – 20. The Vietnamese top defense official affirmed that the ADMM Retreat is an important event, which gives direction for defense-military cooperation in ASEAN in 2020 and contributes to the success of the ADMM Plus (ADMM+). General Lich hoped, Laos and ASEAN member countries continue supporting defense-military cooperation mechanisms and building an ASEAN Community.

General Ngo Xuan Lich receives General ChansamoneChanyalath

General ChansamoneChanyalath highly appreciated the preparation of the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defense for the retreat as well as other military-defense events in the ASEAN Year 2020 under the chair of Vietnam. The guest said that although the event takes place amid the complicated developments of the COVID-19, Vietnam has actively carried out preventive measures, bringing a secured feeling to the delegates at the event. He believed that the retreat will be organized successfully and the cooperation mechanisms of ADMM and ADMM+ will promote their roles in the regional security architecture.

The two defense ministers reaffirmed that the defense cooperation between Vietnam and Laos serves as a pillar in the bilateral relations. The two sides agreed to cooperate closely and effectively in implementing cooperation contents on the basis of the protocol on defense cooperation for the 2020-2024 period and annual cooperation plans.

General Ngo Xuan Lich (right) and Australian Minister of Defense, Senator Linda Reynolds

Also in the afternoon, General Lich hosted a reception for Australian Minister of Defense, Senator Linda Reynolds, who highly valued Vietnam’s preparation for the retreat. She also thanked Vietnam for supporting Australia in enhancing defense cooperation with ASEAN. Highly appreciating the preparation of Vietnam for the ASEAN Year 2020, the Australian senator believes that Vietnam will successfully hold military-defense meetings and sideline activities in 2020. Senator Linda Reynolds reaffirmed that Australia will support the activities hosted by Vietnam and continue to support the country in capacity building for its peacekeepers.

* In the evening of February 18, Deputy Defense Minister, Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Chi Vinh, head of Vietnam’s delegation to ASEAN Defense Senior Officers’ Meeting (ADSOM), worked with heads of ADSOM from ASEAN member countries. At the working dinner, the head delegates assessed the outcomes of the meeting of ADSOM Working Group (ADSOM WG) and discussed matters related to ASEAN defense meetings and cooperation activities in the coming time, especially the ADMM Retreat. Earlier, in Hanoi, as part of the ADMM Retreat, the ADSOM WG’s meeting was held with the participation of defense officials from ASEAN countries and the ASEAN Secretariat.

