|
|Coronavirus may lower Vietnam’s State budget by VND42.3 trillion: ministry
|
|Monday, Feb 17, 2020,19:19 (GMT+7)
|
|
|
- Surprise surplus, big infrastructure projects, crackdown on tax dodgers underpin SA State Budget
- State budget to receive $216m in cash dividend from State-owned businesses
- ‘International State Banditism’: Russian Defence Ministry Explains What US Really Does to Syrian Oil
- New York Gov Cuomo Won’t Sign State Budget Without Provision Expanding Abortion Rights
- TAB sale in doubt as WA Government warns of hit on state budget
- Iraqi Peshmerga Troops to Receive Funding From State Budget for 1st Time
- Massachusetts health program, model for Obama’s reform, strains state budget
- VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES NOVEMBER 2
- New Thai government faces major test in first budget debate
- Vietnam towards cleaner energy with LNG power blend-policy outlook