PANO – The Vietnam Museum of Ethnology is aiming to create a healthy playground, while encouraging children to learn through playing, by hosting a range of interesting folk games to celebrate the International Children’s Day on June 1.

On May 26-27, children will see by their own eyes how to make toys from leaves and straws, to fold paper propellers and print Dong Ho folk paintings, and after some practice will have the opportunity to create some as presents for friends and family.

These activities will bring passion, inspiration, and especially love for traditional toys unique in Vietnam to children.

Other “action” games such as rope skipping, “o an quan” (the game of squares), throwing a sacred ball through the ring, tug of war, and the game of colours are very useful not only to keep children joyful, life-loving and lively, but also to help them improve their health, patience and bravery as well as stimulating creativeness and raising their understanding about the world around them.

Through those activities, the Vietnam Museum of Ethnology wants to join hands in educating children love with traditional culture and in creating links among family members and the community.

Translated by Mai Huong