Few people know that the military intelligence sector participated in transporting weapons and logistics to South Vietnam during the national resistance war against American invaders. One of units in charge of transporting weapons and logistics to southern forces was boat group No 128, which was staffed with intelligence officers. With their bravery, creativeness, resourcefulness and wisdom, intelligence officers successfully transported thousands of weapons and logistics to our units in southern battlefields. Among the transporting men of the intelligence sector, Tran Tan Moi, Hero of the People’s Armed Forces, was an outstanding person, who was named a “whale” in the East Sea.

Tran Tan Moi (second from the left) and his comrades.

Operating in the enemy-controlled seas

During the war, Tran Tan Moi and his comrades were under the cover of fishermen transporting weapons and logistics on small boats to our troops and people fighting the enemy in the South. In the open sea, the small boat that carried tons of weapons and logistics, and our soldiers looked like a bamboo leaf but it was very flexible and dynamic – sometimes advancing, the other times coming back or anchoring to fish, waiting for the enemy’s weakness to quickly and wisely go through their close watch.

Although the intelligence officers were not professional fishermen, the “fishermen” sometimes caught so much fish that they had to release some into the sea. But normally, they had prepared some fish on the boat before the trip in case the sea was rough and they could not fish.

In order to blindfold the enemy, intelligence officers in charge of transporting weapons and logistics to the South had good knowledge of the sea, were good at fishing, navigation, geology and astronomy. They acted as a fishing team or kin people on a fishing boat. They were equipped with pistols, draggers and mines and in case they were uncovered, they would fight the enemy and explode the boat, preventing the enemy from realizing our plan to transport weapons and logistics to our soldiers and people in the South.

Once, Tran Tan Moi and his men were tasked to take a high-ranking cadre to the South. From a small northern seaport, their boat secretly advanced toward the South. The further they moved into the South, the more strictly they were checked by the enemy. Enemy aircraft was searching “strange objects” from the sky while enemy coastal ships ran across and along the sea. Crossing the 17th parallel to the enemy-controlled sea, Tran Tan Moi ordered his men to hoist the Saigon regime’s flag and accelerated toward the South. Seeing the flag on the boat, the enemy thought that it was a fishing boat of southern people managed by them so they did not stop. The boat then joined other fishing boats from the south, fishing and waiting for a good opportunity to continue its journey.

Overcoming the enemy’s close check system and infiltrating into their controlled sea, all the intelligence officers were so happy. Nevertheless, they knew that the remaining journey was still so long and many difficulties and dangers were still ahead of them. To avoid the enemy’s close watch, the revolutionary soldiers often chose to go southward during the night. As they had only an old compass to navigate, they had to resort to their navigation experience, seeing stars to find the direction.

Before the journey, the crew had drawn up a careful operational plan with the solutions for various contingencies. They would normally change the direction when they saw enemy patrol boats from a distance. But in case they were unable to avoid enemy ships in an empty area, they should steer the boat to run straight. In fact, Tran Tan Moi, as the captain with his rich experience in maritime navigation, good knowledge of the sea and enemy situation, and smartness, successfully overcame dangers, bad weather and hardship during the journey. According to the crewmen, the captain was excellent at navigation in the sea. They said that, although the boat was running in the international sea lane, he could realize if it ran across the Hai Van Pass, Nha Trang, Khanh Hoa, Phan Rang or Phan Thiet.

The boat under the captainship of Tran Van Moi ran mainly at night, sometimes at a high speed, the other times slowly or anchoring in the middle of the sea, depending on the situation. Finally, the boat reached the destination and the covered cadre went ashore safely. The crew under the leadership of Tran Tan Moi finished the mission.

Undaunted, smart revolutionary soldier

Tran Tan Moi was born in 1920 in Duy Phuoc commune, Duy Xuyen district, Quang Nam province. He joined the Fatherland Protecting Corps and was tasked to transport weapons, logistics and documents for units of Military Zone 5 from October 1945. In 1954, he was assigned to transport revolutionary cadres from Hoi An to Quy Nhon by sea. In 1956, the revolutionary secret organization of the Hoi An Party Committee was uncovered and he was in charge of taking local revolutionary cadres to the North.

He then was selected by the Military Intelligence Department to join By-Sea Transportation Group 128. Later he was promoted to the leader of a transportation boat group, named Tien Phong or also known as Phu Cuong, which was formed in October 1956. The group consisting of 22 crewmen was responsible for escorting intelligence officers, transporting weapons, logistics, documents between the North and southern localities.

The mission was difficult and dangerous, which required the leader and his men to be brave, resourceful and creative. In the first phase, the crew carried out the transportation mission on a very small boat. In one journey, their boat had to stay in an islet controlled by the enemy for 12 days because of rough sea. In another journey, the enemy reinforced their patrols and checks so they were stuck in the enemy-occupied area for 2 months. In a particular mission, they encountered the enemy 11 times and were engulfed by the enemy for 7 days, but Tran Tan Moi and his men with their bravery and smartness overcame all difficulties and dangers and successfully fulfilled their tasks.

The following story would in part demonstrate Tran Tan Moi’s flexible response in a deep water.

One day, Tran Tan Moi and his men were tasked to take an intelligence officer to Da Nang. When his boat had just crossed the 17th parallel, an enemy warship approached. A Lieutenant of the Saigon Army pointed his finger at Tran Tan Moi and shouted:

– Your boat came from the North.

Tran Tan Moi patiently said:

– Sir, you must have kidded me. You go in the sea with modern navigation devices. I have nothing but I have never gotten lost.

– So do you know where you are? The Lieutenant asked.

– It is off Da Nang. Sorry officer, I have been fishing for more than 30 years so I have learnt the sea by heart. If I got lost, how could I go home?

– I have patrolled at the 17th parallel and I saw you crossing the border. Do not backtalk any more!

Tran Tan Moi pretended to be naïve and said:

– Oh, did you guard the 17th parallel? Why have I been confused today? He then said in a soft voice: Where are you going, sir?

The Lieutenant said: I return to Da Nang.

Tran Tan Moi pretended to be delighted, saying: We are heading for Da Nang. Sir, please take me to Da Nang and I will offer you some oil barrels.

The Lieutenant did not have any doubts as Tran Tan Moi acted so well and his Da Nang dialect and slangs were perfect. Additionally, he wanted to have some oil barrels. Thus, he escorted the boat and revolutionary crew to Da Nang. Tran Tan Moi and his men successfully fulfilled the mission and the intelligence officer landed to Da Nang safely.

For 17 years, Tran Tan Moi was responsible for transporting weapons, logistics and cadres from the North to the South and he excellently accomplished all the tasks.

On December 31st, 1973, he received the tittle “Hero of Armed Forces” from the State President. He was also awarded one first-class Feat of Arm Order and tittle “Victorious Soldier” for 3 times.

He passed away in 1990. But the legendary victories of the Captain and his crewmen in transportation boat team 128 will never be forgotten.

Translated by Thu Nguyen