Presented by Kohler and organized by Oriental Media in Vietnam, the awards included categories for Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi, recognizing affordable, mid-end, high-end and luxury condos, office, hotel and retail properties, as well as outstanding residential development in Nha Trang, Da Nang and Ha Long Bay.

Lavila by Kien A Corp wins Best Housing Landscape Architectural Design award at the PropertyGuru Vietnam Property Awards 2017.

CapitaLand Vietnam, which entered the race with 10 nominations, was recognized as the year’s Best Developer (Vietnam) at the country’s biggest and most respected awards program.

“CapitaLand Vietnam has proven to be a major force in Vietnamese real estate by producing high quality upscale residential and commercial projects. Its commitment to green building and sustainable projects is also commendable,” according to the independent panel of judges.

Another company that leads the winners’ list is Vietnam International Township Development JSC, developer of the ParkCity Hanoi integrated community project. Nine years after the launch of the project, it earned a total of five awards, including Best Housing Development (Vietnam) for the Evelyne Gardens Residential Neighborhood, ParkCity Hanoi Township.

Resort residential developers Nha Trang Bay JSC and MIVI Joint Stock Company won three trophies each for the Panorama Nha Trang condominium and the X2 Hoi An branded residences, respectively, in addition to a haul of four highly-commended certificates for the latter. Panorama Nha Trang by Nha Trang Bay JSC won the Best Condo Development (Vietnam) title.

These achievements showed the country was entering a “golden period” in the housing and resort segments, as tourism numbers continued to grow and resort residences and condotels rise in popularity, the organizers said.

Four-time nominee Novaland Group, the Best Developer winner during the inaugural awards in 2015, clinched a further two gongs, plus a special award for its chief executive officer Phan Thanh Huy, who was selected by the editors of PropertyGuru Property Report magazine as the 2017 Vietnam Real Estate Personality of the Year.

Hari V. Krishnan, CEO of PropertyGuru Group, said “It has been another solid year for the Vietnamese property sector. Confidence in the sector is rising, and with the country’s growing middle class population – majority of who are below 35 years and looking to invest in their first home – the boost that these projects will get by winning honors at the PropertyGuru Vietnam Property Awards is phenomenal.

“I am encouraged by the Vietnamese developers’ focus on quality that directly impacts consumers. It’s important to acknowledge their efforts in bringing great value to consumers. Everybody wins that way.”

Thien Duong, Managing Director of Transform Architecture, who is chair of the 11-member central panel comprising experts in the real estate sector and related fields, echoed the same sentiment. “Considering that Vietnam is a developing country, I am impressed with the continual progress of its project quality from year to year.

“The residential real estate sector continues to develop with competition from both foreign and local developers racing to win buyers. It is obvious the country has demand for quality residential developments in all price ranges.”

Terry Blackburn, founder and managing director of the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards, said, “It is always great to see the Vietnamese real estate sector’s ambitious projects being recognized domestically and regionally. We hope the industry will continue to support the awards and aim for better quality and more sustainable projects in the coming years.”

Winners at the awards will advance to the finale to compete with domestic winners from 15 other Asian markets for more regional accolades.

Source: VNA