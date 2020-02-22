|
|Can Gio-Vung Tau ferry service to begin in late April
|
|Saturday, Feb 22, 2020,16:36 (GMT+7)
|
|
|
- Pasig ferry service starts operation on April 28
- Pasig River Ferry Service starts anew in April
- MMDA to provide free ferry service on Saturdays, extend free ride for a week
- Pasig ferry service has 6 new boats
- Google launches private ferry service for workers
- NY sinks million dollars into new ferry service
- MMDA adds 4 terminals to Pasig River ferry service
- Davao-GSC-Bitung ferry service to be launched
- Eco-friendly delivery service begins rolling
- Necrological service for late National Artist Imao