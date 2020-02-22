Can Gio-Vung Tau ferry service to begin in late April

The Saigon Times Daily

File photo of ferry services at the Vam Cong station, which was closed in May 2019 after a bridge across the Hau River had been built. A ferry service on the Can Gio-Vung Tau route will be launched on April 30 – PHOTO: VNA

HCMC – HCMC and Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province will jointly launch a ferry service connecting the former’s outlying coastal district of Can Gio and the province’s Vung Tau City on April 30.

The HCMC Transport Department studied offering the service on the Can Gio-Vung Tau route in early 2019, aiming to develop waterway passenger transport services, reported Tuoi Tre newspaper.

Quoc Chanh Ltd., Co, a waterway transport business, will operate this ferry service, said the department.

Ferries on the route can accommodate over 250 passengers, 100 motorbikes, and 15 cars or trucks, with 12 trips expected per day.

The 15-kilometer trip will take some 30 minutes. Currently, travel between Can Gio and Vung Tau is only available by road and takes over three hours and 30 minutes.

Further, it will take some two hours and 30 minutes for local people from Long An and Tien Giang provinces to travel to Vung Tau via the new waterway route, greatly reducing the travel time, compared to using the HCMC-Long Thanh-Dau Giay Expressway.

Aside from helping save time for travel and easing pressure on road transport, ferry passengers can enjoy the scenery along Rung Sac Road and visit tourist sites in Can Gio.

The department said the Can Gio-Vung Tau route, once operational, coupled with the existing ferry routes of Binh Khanh and Can Gio-Can Giuoc, will enable Can Gio to connect with neighboring provinces and contribute to HCMC’s socioeconomic and tourism growth.