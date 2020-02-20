BUV kicks off $1.74 million scholarship fund

Especially, from 2020 onwards, Vietnamese students will have the opportunity to receive the British Ambassador scholarships worth VND800 million ($34,780) for students studying at BUV who will receive a degree from Staffordshire University.

Founded in 2018, the BUV scholarship fund aims to give students the opportunity to study UK undergraduate and graduate programmes in an international-standard educational environment right in Vietnam. In 2020, BUV officially raised the value of the scholarship fund to VND40 billion ($1.74 million) with hundreds of scholarships. 2020 is also the first year BUV has awarded the UK Ambassador Scholarship, a full scholarship worth VND800 million ($34,780).

The UK Ambassador Scholarship covers the full cost of a bachelor’s degree at BUV, which is awarded by Staffordshire University, preparatory courses, and travel expenses for interviews for remote students. Admissions criteria include academic achievements, social experience, extracurricular activities, as well as personal development goals and plans.

Gareth Ward, British Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Vietnam (left), awarded the scholarship to Prof. Dr Raymond Gordon, Rector of BUV when the university celebrated its first decade in Vietnam

BUV was honoured to receive the scholarship from Gareth Ward on the occasion of its 10th anniversary. Gareth Ward shared: “During its 10-year development journey, British University Vietnam has been widely regarded as a symbol of successful educational co-operation between the UK and Vietnam. BUV’s ability to deliver UK education and an international-standard learning environment to Vietnam makes it an ideal educational institution to award the British Ambassador Scholarship. I look forward to seeing this year’s scholarship winners.”

BUV is the first and only international university in Vietnam to offer a bachelor’s degree directly from the University of London and the prestigious Staffordshire University. BUV’s mission is to provide British-standard qualifications and an international-standard learning environment for Vietnamese students and to raise a generation of young people who will change the world through their passion to learn and explore.

Founded in 2009, BUV now offers 11 Bachelors and one Masters programmes. All BUV students get a job or continue their studies within three months after graduation.

With more than 300 partners in many fields and an internship programme for students right from the first year, BUV helps students gain professional knowledge and practical work skills to meet the needs of employers and stand ready to develop their career right after graduation.

Students will study at BUV’s new campus in the Ecopark urban area that represents an investment of $25 million for the first phase, meeting the demand of 2,000 students. The BUV campus’ modern facilities and 4IR’s iconic design were recognised to make for one of the best educational environments in Asia.

Upon completion of all three phases, BUV’s Ecopark campus will have a total investment of $70 million and will meet the training demand of 7,000 students.

Prof. Raymond Gordon, rector of BUV, emphasised that, “BUV is very proud to receive the support of the British Ambassador and to receiving a scholarship with such great value. This is a testament to the quality of BUV’s education, with the outstanding academic campus which accurately reproduces the British learning environment in Vietnam. The full scholarships will give opportunities for young Vietnamese students to access quality British education and modern facilities, thereby creating a future that promises success for every student, family, and the country.”