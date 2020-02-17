They include Vietnam – Czech Republic, Hanoi – Incheon (the Republic of Korea), Hanoi – Kaohsiung, Taiwan (China) routes.

In the domestic market, the airline will open such routes as Ho Chi Minh City – Buon Ma Thuot, Ho Chi Minh City – Phu Quoc, Ho Chi Minh City – Chu Lai, Hanoi – Pleiku, Hanoi – Tuy Hoa, Hai Phong – Buon Ma Thuot and Vinh – Nha Trang, towards achieving the goal of having 60 routes this year.

Photo for illustration

The carrier also raised the number of daily Hanoi – Ho Chi Minh City flights to 36, compared to 18-20 before February 15.

Bamboo Airways ran its first commercial flight in January 2019. As of the end of last year, it served over three million passengers on nearly 20,000 flights.

It is now running a fleet of 28 aircraft with three Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, becoming the first private Vietnamese carrier to operate this wide-body airplane.

As Bamboo Airways has yet to launch any flight to China, it is less hit by the impact of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak.

Source: VNA