Vietnamese Defense Minister General Ngo Xuan Lich chaired the meeting which was also attended by the Secretary General of ASEAN Lim Jock Hoi.

Addressing the event, General Lich emphasized that this was the first time the two sides have held a meeting to exchange their viewpoints on regional security and to strengthen their defense cooperation.

He conveyed his deep condolences to families of victims of forest fires in Australia and highly valued Australian government’s and military’s wildfire recovery efforts, which has helped local people cope with the disaster and resume their normal lives.

Vietnamese Defense Minister Ngo Xuan Lich

Vietnamese Defense Minister also reviewed the ASEAN-Australia relationship. Accordingly, the two sides established their relations in 1974 and upgraded it to a strategic partnership in 2014. Australia is now an important partner of ASEAN in different fields and has made significant contributions to ASEAN-led cooperative mechanisms in the region.

ASEAN attaches importance to expanding its ties with Australia, which was specified by an action plan to realize the ASEAN-Australia Strategic Partnership, General Lich stressed.

Regarding the defense cooperation in the framework of ASEAN, the meeting’s chair thanked Australia for its contributions in the past, especially via groups of experts within the ADMM Plus.

General Lich also expressed his hope that during the meeting, the two sides would discuss orientations and approaches to promote cooperation in the fields of shared concern and interest.

Affirming that Australia treasures its relations with ASEAN, Australian Minister of Defense Linda Reynolds emphasized Australia’s pride of being the first country establishing a cooperative and dialogue partnership with ASEAN.

The Australian minister expressed her pleasure at the continuous development of the Australia-ASEAN relationship.

She noted that the important role of ASEAN in the region will continue increasing in the time ahead, adding that Australia’s commitment to cooperate with ASEAN demonstrates ASEAN’s central role.

She highlighted ASEAN’s vital contributions to the region via continuous achievements in promoting dialogues and peacefully addressing disputes, and underscored that ASEAN plays an important role in turning the Indo-Pacific into one of the most prosperous regions in the world.

At the meeting, Defense Ministers of ASEAN and Australia expressed their wishes to bolster ASEAN-Australia defense ties for benefits of each side and the region.

ASEAN Defense Minister spoke highly of Australia’s capacity in personnel training, UN peacekeeping missions, and military medicine. They also hailed the country’s contributions within the ADMM Plus framework, especially its role as co-chair of the ADMM Plus Experts’ Working Group on Peacekeeping Operations for the 2017-2020 period along with Indonesia.

ASEAN’s top defense officials showed their support for Australia’s and Brunei’s role as the co-chairs of the ADMM Plus Experts’ Working Group on Military Medicine for the 2020-2023 period, and welcomed Australia’s enhanced ties with ASEAN through the ADMM Plus mechanism in the coming time.

Highly valuing Australia’s initiative to build the 2020 Vision Statement on Defense Cooperation with ASEAN, Defense Ministers of ASEAN said that the document will help orient their defense ties in the fields of common concern. They emphasized that the two sides could learn from each other and raise their capacity and ability to work together.

They also thanked the Australian side for its active and effective participation in the event and stressed that the discussed contents will be big orientations of the ASEAN-Australia defense cooperation in the near future.

Translated by Mai Huong