To be eligible for the prestigious award, businesses must earn the national quality award for two consecutive years preceding the year of application and recommendation from the national award body.

The GPEA program is administered by the APQO, which is a non-profit organization that brings together all of the leading quality professional societies in the Asia Pacific region.

The Asia-Pacific Quality Organization (APQO) has announced the official launch of the 2020 Global Performance Excellence Award (GPEA). Photo: tcvn.gov.vn

It is to review, assess and bestow awards to businesses achieving excellent performances and outstanding achievements in innovating, improving quality and contributing to the country’s productivity and quality movement.

In 2019, four Vietnamese businesses received the award, with ceramic and tile producer Viglacera Corporation and Kizuna JV Corporation winning the “World Class” title.

Meanwhile, the “Best in Class” recognition was bestowed to Tan A Manufacturing and Trading Company Limited and Central Power Electronic Measurement Equipment Manufacturing Center.

Over the past 23 years, as many as 1,914 Vietnamese businesses have been presented with the national awards, including 240 winners of gold prizes. Notably, 50 firms were honored with the GPEA.

Source: VNA