The opening ceremony saw the presence of Director-General of the UN Office at Geneva Michael Moller and ambassadors and diplomats from ASEAN member states.

“Yellow Flowers in Green Grass” (2015) will be screened during the ASEAN Film Festival 2017 .

In his opening remarks, Permanent Representative of the Philippines to the United Nations Evan P. Garcia spoke highly of the dynamic film industry in Southeast Asia and its footprints in the worldwide market.

The ASEAN film industry now has many opportunities with a number of outstanding productions that have won attention at international film festivals, such as Cannes (France) and Busan (the Republic of Korea), Garcia said.

He added ASEAN nations have also been an alluring destination to foreign filmmakers who are impressed by the region’s magnificent landscapes, prosperity and creativeness.

The 2017 ASEAN Film Festival features films originated from ASEAN member states to share the diversity and way of life of the ASEAN community, cultivate a better understanding on their values and cultures and encourage and celebrate their film productions.

Vietnam joined the event with “Yellow Flowers in Green Grass” (2015) among Best of Times (Thailand), Only Love (Laos), Adam Eve Datsa (Myanmar), My Magic (Singapore), Redha (Malaysia), We are Moluccans (Indonesia), Yasmine (Brunei).

The event will run through April 7.

Source: VNA