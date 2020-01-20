Wind power projects boom in Tra Vinh

Wind turbines in the sea of Tra Vinh. The Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh is home to a series of wind power projects thanks to its favourable position. — Photo cafef.vn

The Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh is witnessing a series of wind power projects settling in the province thanks to its favourable position, with total investment exceeding VND42 trillion (US$1.8 billion).

Among them is the 48 MW wind power plant project invested by Truong Thanh Viet Nam Group JSC in co-operation with Sermsang Power Corporation. The project covers an area of ​​1,220ha, with a total investment of VND2.23 trillion. Construction on the project started in September last year and is expected to be partially connected before October this year.

The Refrigeration Electrical Engineering Corporation (REE) also plans to invest in the No 3 wind power plant with a total investment of VND1.22 trillion on an area of ​​1,225 ha. Construction started in October 2019, with a total expected capacity of 48KW.

The North Investment Construction and Development JSC and Hung Bac Energy Investment JSC have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on a wind power project with total investment capital of VND7.17 trillion.

Trung Nam Construction Investment Corporation has also invested in a wind power plant project with total capital of VND6.75 trillion. It is believed that Trung Nam successfully mobilised over VND3 trillion for its energy segment last year.

Hung Hai Investment JSC and Truong Thanh Energy and Technology JSC have also poured investment into their wind power projects with the same amount of capital of VND5.78 trillion.

Thang Long Construction Group has invested VND8.59 trillion into Thang Long wind power project. SG-CCG JSC has poured VND4 trillion into Duyen Hai wind power plant.

Tra Vinh is situated between the Tien and Hau rivers, the two main branches of the Mekong River, which allow transport with other south-western provinces, HCM City and neighbouring countries. It is also bordered by a 65km long coastline. Its geography creates favourable conditions for the province to develop transportation, trade and services, tourism and cultural exchange with other regions.

According to the Provincial Statistics Office, Tra Vinh’s Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP) last year was estimated to increase by 14.85 per cent, which was the highest jump compared to other provinces in the Mekong Delta region.

The agriculture, forestry and fishery sector posted a growth of 2.58 per cent, industry and construction rose by 34.37 per cent and service sector rose by 6.94 per cent. — VNS