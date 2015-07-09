Vietnam’s airports serve nearly 30 million passengers in first half of 2015

Airports across the country served 29.8 million passengers and handled 467,000 tonnes of goods in the first half of this year, marking year-on-year increases of 20.4 percent and 7.7 percent, respectively, Lai Xuan Thanh, Head of the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV), said.
The domestic market did particularly well, with the total number of passengers estimated at 14.6 million, a 24.1 percent increase compared to the same period last year. Cargos transported in this period totalled 119,000 tonnes, up by 6.3 percent.
In another positive development, the number of delayed and cancelled flights declined sharply, accounting for 14.5 and 0.5 percent of total flights, respectively, during the first six months of this year.
The aviation sector has cooperated with relevant partners on the operation of more than 96,022 safe flights, as of June 21.
Source: VNA
- Vietnam Airlines serves cocktail on long haul flights
- VPBank buys back nearly 25 million shares
- Minsk airport welcomes 2019 four-millionth passenger
- US detained nearly 1 million migrants in 12 months
- 1.8 million passengers, 550,000 cars cross to Gozo during summer
- Nearly 30 Colorado counties, including El Paso, under fire restrictions
- US detained nearly one million migrants in 12 months
- Macao Int'l Airport records 2.51 mln passenger movements in Q3
- The 4 Airports Serving Méribel
- One killed in Japan as Typhoon Hagibis nears capital, millions advised to evacuate