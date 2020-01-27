The Mua (Dancing) and Thien Ha (Galaxy) caves in the northern province of Ninh Binh were introduced in Battle Trip – a famous TV show of the Republic of Korea (RoK).
As a famous landscape in the former capital of Vietnam, Thien Ha cave is located in Mount Tuong – a mountain of Trang An range, which was considered a wall guarding the Hoa Lu citadel under the reign of Kings Dinh Tien Hoang and Le Dai Hanh.
The cave is about 700m in length with two main areas: the 200-m dry cave and 500-m water cave. Tourists can enjoy the spectacular scenery inside – a fanciful world of unique stalagmites and stalactites.
Thien Ha cave has added further variety to the tourism maps of Ninh Binh and Vietnam in general. In a bid to attract more tourists from both at home and abroad, the local authorities plan to diversify tourism services, such as homestays and community-based tourism.
Besides popular tourism spots like Trang An, Tam Coc or Bai Dinh pagoda, Hang Mua (or Mua cave) is a place that tourists should not miss when visiting the picturesque land of Ninh Binh.
It has been popular to domestic and foreign visitors thanks to the picturesque scenery of the surrounding area seen from its top.
The Mua Cave Complex – an area composed of intricate cave systems and limestone mountains – is located at the foot of Mua mountain within the eco-tourism area of Ninh Xuan commune in Hoa Lu district.
The centre of the complex features a crystal moss-green coloured human-made lake, surrounded by rows of trees.
Ninh Binh boasts than 230 caves, of which over 60 percent are water ones – a unique tourism product of the locality.
“We have been focusing on exploiting cave tourism, especially those in the Trang An Landscape Complex – the UNESCO-recognised world cultural and natural heritage”, he affirmed./.
- North Korean Media Demand Return of Defectors in South
- Politics Trump lands in Vietnam for second summit with N.Korea's Kim Vietnamese man probed for blowing up brother’s house
- Politics Trump lands in Vietnam for second summit with N.Korea's Kim Vietnamese consumers carry less cash: Visa
- Politics Trump lands in Vietnam for second summit with N.Korea's Kim North Korean leader Kim Jong Un leaves Hanoi
- American Woman Dragged Off Korean Air Flight For Not Leaving Business Class
- Politics North Korean leader Kim arrives in Vietnam for summit with Trump Vietnamese PM launches nationwide health campaign
- Politics North Korean leader Kim arrives in Vietnam for summit with Trump Vietnamese man probed for blowing up brother’s house
- Politics North Korean leader Kim arrives in Vietnam for summit with Trump Vietnamese consumers carry less cash: Visa
- Lifestyle U.S., N.Korea flags fly in Vietnam’s Son Doong cave ahead of Trump-Kim summit Vietnamese consumers carry less cash: Visa
- Politics North Korean leader Kim arrives in Vietnam for summit with Trump Foreign doctors learn from Vietnamese