The Mua (Dancing) and Thien Ha (Galaxy) caves in the northern province of Ninh Binh were introduced in Battle Trip – a famous TV show of the Republic of Korea (RoK).

Thien Ha cave

As a famous landscape in the former capital of Vietnam, Thien Ha cave is located in Mount Tuong – a mountain of Trang An range, which was considered a wall guarding the Hoa Lu citadel under the reign of Kings Dinh Tien Hoang and Le Dai Hanh.

The cave is about 700m in length with two main areas: the 200-m dry cave and 500-m water cave. Tourists can enjoy the spectacular scenery inside – a fanciful world of unique stalagmites and stalactites.

Thien Ha cave has added further variety to the tourism maps of Ninh Binh and Vietnam in general. In a bid to attract more tourists from both at home and abroad, the local authorities plan to diversify tourism services, such as homestays and community-based tourism.

Mua cave

Besides popular tourism spots like Trang An, Tam Coc or Bai Dinh pagoda, Hang Mua (or Mua cave) is a place that tourists should not miss when visiting the picturesque land of Ninh Binh.

It has been popular to domestic and foreign visitors thanks to the picturesque scenery of the surrounding area seen from its top.

The Mua Cave Complex – an area composed of intricate cave systems and limestone mountains – is located at the foot of Mua mountain within the eco-tourism area of Ninh Xuan commune in Hoa Lu district.

The centre of the complex features a crystal moss-green coloured human-made lake, surrounded by rows of trees.

Ninh Binh boasts than 230 caves, of which over 60 percent are water ones – a unique tourism product of the locality.

