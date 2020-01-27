Turkish singer releases music video with optimism

Aslan Đức sings with the Long Biên Bridge as the background. — Photos courtesy of the artist

HÀ NỘI — Turkish singer Aslan Đức has released a new music video reflecting the atmosphere in Hà Nội and the Tết (Lunar New Year) holiday.

Entitled Thế Giới Tuyệt Vời (Wonderful World), the video is a Turkish folk song with the lyrics in Vietnamese written by famous composer Nguyễn Văn Chung.

The original song also praises the humanity and mercy. Aslan Đức, real name Erdem Aslan, performed the song to send a message of peace, love and friendship to the Vietnamese people and enhance mutual understanding and cultural exchange between Việt Nam and Turkey.

He said it reflects his life in Việt Nam and how he adapted to the local culture.

In the video, a kind-hearted foreigner helps relieve niggling conflict between people in the daily life. When he got an accident on the street, all the people he had helped before saved his life. He reveals the beauty in people’s souls and sends an optimistic message that “be kind with others and the world can be better”.

“Many beautiful scenes were shot in Hà Nội such as Long Biên Bridge, St. Joseph’s Cathedral, Hoàn Kiếm (Returned Sword) Lake and the Old Quarter. We chose Hà Nội as the location because it’s a city of peace,” said Aslan.

With the love for the Lunar New Year in Việt Nam, he also reflects the spring atmosphere and Tết celebration.

Aslan was born in 1987. He was a comedian in Turkey but a serious accident interrupted his career. He came to Việt Nam in 2011 and studied Vietnamese at the University of Social Sciences and Humanities in HCM City and became an interpreter.

While studying Vietnamese, Aslan also learned Vietnamese songs and fell in love with the local music and culture. He made a debut in 2013 with the support from the Turkish Embassy in Việt Nam. The album entitled Aslan’s Story comprises Vietnamese pop and folk songs performed by Aslan himself. — VNS