Turkish singer releases music video with optimism

HÀ NỘI — Turkish singer Aslan Đức has released a new music video reflecting the atmosphere in Hà Nội and the Tết (Lunar New Year) holiday.
Entitled Thế Giới Tuyệt Vời (Wonderful World), the video is a Turkish folk song with the lyrics in Vietnamese written by famous composer Nguyễn Văn Chung.
The original song also praises the humanity and mercy. Aslan Đức, real name Erdem Aslan, performed the song to send a message of peace, love and friendship to the Vietnamese people and enhance mutual understanding and cultural exchange between Việt Nam and Turkey.
He said it reflects his life in Việt Nam and how he adapted to the local culture.
In the video, a kind-hearted foreigner helps relieve niggling conflict between people in the daily life. When he got an accident on the street, all the people he had helped before saved his life. He reveals the beauty in people’s souls and sends an optimistic message that “be kind with others and the world can be better”.
“Many beautiful scenes were shot in Hà Nội such as Long Biên Bridge, St. Joseph’s Cathedral, Hoàn Kiếm (Returned Sword) Lake and the Old Quarter. We chose Hà Nội as the location because it’s a city of peace,” said Aslan.
With the love for the Lunar New Year in Việt Nam, he also reflects the spring atmosphere and Tết celebration.
Aslan was born in 1987. He was a comedian in Turkey but a serious accident interrupted his career. He came to Việt Nam in 2011 and studied Vietnamese at the University of Social Sciences and Humanities in HCM City and became an interpreter.
While studying Vietnamese, Aslan also learned Vietnamese songs and fell in love with the local music and culture. He made a debut in 2013 with the support from the Turkish Embassy in Việt Nam. The album entitled Aslan’s Story comprises Vietnamese pop and folk songs performed by Aslan himself. — VNS
- Hayley Williams Drops Zac Farro-Directed Music Video for ‘Dead Horse’
- Yuzvendra Chahal hilariously crashes Jassie Gill and Shehnaaz Gill’s Instagram live, wants to star in music video
- Carole Baskin and husband are CUT from star-studded Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber music video... after Thank U, Next singer's fury centered around their cameo
- Ariana Grande vehemently DENIES approving cameo by Tiger King's Carole Baskin in her music video with Justin Bieber: 'The f***ing heart attacks I had over this'
- Sinitta, 56, sets pulses racing as she poses naked in a bathtub covered in rose petals in her sultry new Paradise music video
- All the Celebrities Featured in Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber's Star-Studded "Stuck With U" Music Video
- ‘Yodeling Kid’ Mason Ramsey Is Back With New ‘Twang’ Music Video
- Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas Co-Star in Steamy Music Video for Residente
- Annie Lennox condemns 'pornographic' music videos
- Ariana Grande Confirms Dalton Gomez Romance in "Stuck With U" Music Video
- Ariana Grande confirms Dalton Gomez relationship in ‘Stuck with U’ music video
- Pregnant Katy Perry's New Music Video Will Remind You to Stop and Smell the "Daisies"
- Kelly Rowland says her sizzling swimsuit looks in Coffee music video were about 'owning your sexuality' and 'how unified we are as women'
- Kylie Jenner dips Kendall Jenner as they dance in star-studded music video for Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber's charity single Stuck With U
- Jamie xx Filmed the ‘Idontknow’ Music Video the Night Before Lockdown
- Ritviz turns the camera to his fans in new music video ‘Thandi Hawa’
- Ariana Grande "Did Not Allow" Carole Baskin's Cameo in Her and Justin Bieber's Music Video
- Justin Bieber and Hailey give a glimpse at their quarantine during music video for his and Ariana Grande's romantic ballad Stuck with U
- Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas share a tender kiss in the star-studded new Residente music video
- Vietnamese indie singer releases MV after working with US studio
- Ariana Grande confirms relationship with real estate agent beau Dalton Gomez as they kiss at the end of her Stuck With U music video
- Akshay Kumar's first music video gets a release date
- Keh Gayi Sorry teaser: Shehnaaz Gill pairs up with Jassie Gill in new music video, watch
- Keh Gayi Sorry lyrical video to be out on May 12, Jassie Gill will shoot for music video with Shehnaaz Gill after lockdown
- Salman Khan releases ‘Tere Bina’, his music video with Jacqueline Fernandez
- Tere Bina: Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez made entire music video at Panvel farmhouse, with just 1 more person
- Watch a Pregnant Katy Perry Frolic In A Field of ‘Daisies’ In New Music Video
- Coronavirus Hasn't Stopped These Artists From Filming Awesome Music Videos From Home
- Tom DeLonge on the Pentagon Releasing UFO Videos: ‘I Can’t Believe We Pulled This Off’
- Katy Perry Gets Naked to Show Off Baby Bump in 'Daisies' Music Video
- Charli XCX flaunts her toned abs in a skimpy pink bikini top and a nude bodysuit as she shares a BTS glimpse of her Claws music video
- Katy Perry cloaks her growing baby bump in sheer white negligee as pop star teases music video for new track Daisies
- Tekashi 69 breaks Instagram record with 2M livestream viewers as he releases first post-prison song and shows off ankle monitor in music video
- "Spread a Smile" music video surpasses 10 Millions YouTube views
- Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande capture quarantine feelings with star-studded Stuck With U music video... featuring Kylie Jenner, Demi Lovato, Gwyneth Paltrow and more
- Michael Jackson's estate sues Disney for using singer's songs, videos without permission
- Music Video "Spread a Smile" During COVID-19 Helps You Stay Well
- Quarantine & Creativity: 11 Homemade Latin Music Videos To Watch
- Family of black choir director killed by Houston police demands release of video
- Linkin Park Releases 'Talking To Myself' Music Video Morning of Chester Bennington's Suicide
Turkish singer releases music video with optimism have 981 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at January 27, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.