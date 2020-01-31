Illustrative image (Photo: Internet)
Tra Vinh (VNA) – The Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh welcomed nearly 150,000 tourists during the Lunar New Year holiday, over 600 of them foreigners, up about 12 percent, according to Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism Duong Hoang Sum.
Sum said more tourists travelled to the new Con Chim ecological tourism area in Chau Thanh district, Ba Dong beach in Duyen Hai town, and Truc Lam zen monastery in Truong Long Hoa commune.
The province is providing incentives for seven ecological tourist projects, especially the 65ha Ao Ba Om culture-tourism site worth around 200 billion VND (8.69 million USD) and Duyen Hai hot mineral spring with an investment of about 600 billion VND.
Tra Vinh has set the goal of welcoming over 2.5 million visitors by 2025, including about 85,000 foreigners, and earning 1.6 trillion VND from tourism./.
