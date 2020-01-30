Thiem stuns Nadal to reach Australian Open semi-finals

|Austria’s Dominic Thiem celebrates after victory against Spain’s Rafael Nadal during their men’s singles quarter-final match on day ten of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on Jan 29, 2020. (Photo: AFP/Manan VATSYAYANA)
After a win that quashed doubts about the Austrian’s prowess on hardcourts, the 26-year-old will face Alex Zverev for a place in the final, a match-up scarcely imaginable at the start of the tournament.
Fifth seed Thiem will head into Friday’s clash against the young German brimming with confidence, having ended Nadal’s bid for a record-equalling 20th Grand Slam title.
Turning the tables on the man who beat him in two French Open finals and three other Grand Slam duels, Thiem became only the second Austrian to reach the last four at Melbourne Park, following Thomas Muster’s runs in 1989 and 1997.
