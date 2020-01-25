The first day in Lunar New Year

Quiet, traffic free streets in Việt Nam’s normally hectic and bustling cities? That can only mean on thing… Tết is here!
On the first morning of the new year, people often visit pagodas to pray for good fortune for the year ahead.
- Arizona Coyotes Should Consider These 5 Features For New Arena
- All About SpaceX's Ambitious New Starship
- The 15 best moments from the 2016 MLB season
- Boston Red Sox History: The Curse of the Bambino Comes to an End
- All Blacked-out! Inspiring stories of Bledisloe Cup glory and defeat
- Fixing England after their Rugby World Cup disaster
- Villanova’s 2016 and 2018 NCAA tournament runs are eerily similar