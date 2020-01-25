The first day in Lunar New Year

Quiet, traffic free streets in Việt Nam’s normally hectic and bustling cities? That can only mean on thing… Tết is here!

Liễu Giai Street, one of the most modern streets in Hà Nội. All the streets in Hà Nội are clean and clear after New Year’s Eve. — VNS Photos Việt Thanh

On the first morning of the new year, people often visit pagodas to pray for good fortune for the year ahead.

People buy offerings at Quán Sứ Pagoda in downtown Hà Nội.

A man sells salt at the entrance of Quán Sứ Pagoda, one of the most holy pagodas in Hà Nội. People often buy salt to wish for good luck in the beginning of the year while they buy lime to wash off bad luck at the end of the year.

Inside Quán Sứ Pagoda.

Quán Sứ pagoda receives thousands of visitors per day during the festival.

People take photos outside the St. Joseph Cathedral in down town Hà Nội.

Ấu Triệu Street in the Old Quarter of Hà Nội. Streets are deserted before being crowded again when people visit friends and relatives.