Sun Group brings one of world’s most prestigious hotel brands to Hanoi

Sun Group signed a landmark deal to bring the Capella hotel brand to Hanoi

Singapore-based Capella Hotel Group upholds a legacy of crafted luxury design combined with the highest level of personalised service.

Renowned Vietnamese developer Sun Group and the celebrated Capella Hotel Group (CHG) from Singapore have signed an MoU to collaborate on a new landmark hotel project in Hanoi. Capella Hanoi will be the first project to mark the presence of Capella Hotel Group in Hanoi, Vietnam.

This is the first time that the prestigious Capella brand will bring its world-class hospitality and luxurious services to the capital of Vietnam.

The 5-star boutique accommodation, which will be located right in the historic heart of Hanoi at 11 Le Phung Hieu Street, Hoan Kiem district, will give luxury travellers easy access to all of the city’s leading cultural attractions, restaurants, and shopping streets.

Capella Hanoi has been designed by the world-famous architect and designer Bill Bensley, who has previously designed globally acclaimed resorts like the InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort (Danang), JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay (Phu Quoc), Hotel de la Coupole MGallery (Sa Pa), and Capella Ubud (Bali, Indonesia), amongst many others.

Featuring a timeless aesthetic that took inspiration from the Hanoi Opera House, Capella Hanoi will be a new icon for the capital city, which is widely considered to be one of Asia’s most enchanting destinations.

With 47 gorgeously appointed rooms, all featuring an opulent interior and luxurious amenities, Capella Hanoi will be the capital’s first true 5-star boutique hotel.

Under the management of CHG, guests at Capella Hanoi can expect the highest standards of hospitality, immaculate service, and exquisite dining options while sojourning in the Vietnamese capital.

“When implementing the Capella Hanoi project, our goal was to build a high-class project that was worthy of the rich and ancient culture of Hanoi, a city that is over a thousand years old,” said Bui Thi Thanh Huong, vice chairwoman and CEO of Sun Group. “With the enthusiasm and experience of Sun Group as an investor, and the personalised 5-star services from Capella Hotel Group, we believe that Capella Hanoi will help to further promote Vietnam’s capital as a destination with a rich, developed, and fascinating cultural charm,” Huong added.

“Hanoi is very much an up-and-coming destination for the luxury travel market, offering fascinating insights into the history and culture of Vietnam, world-class architecture, and of course, the distinctive flavours of North Vietnamese cuisine,” said Nicholas Clayton, CEO of CHG Group.

“Sun Group is one of the country’s real estate and tourism leaders, and we very much look forward to working with them to help raise awareness and intrigue for Vietnam amongst discerning international travellers. Located away from the bustling city centre, the property is a stone-throw away from some of the most impressive landmarks, including Hoan Kiem Lake, the “Temple of the Jade Mound” and Thap Rua (Tortoise Tower). This unique destination and exclusive property will enable us to offer the highest level of personalised service to all guests, combined with our legacy of thoughtful design,” said Clayton.

In the last 10 years, Sun Group, a leading corporation and developer of luxury resorts and hotels, has created numerous iconic projects that have made a great contribution to tourism in Vietnam.

Co-operating with famous and talented architects and leading global hotel management groups such as InterContinental Hotel Group, Marriott International, and AccorHotels, Sun Group’s resorts have been honoured with prestigious international awards. Located in Central Vietnam, InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula was honoured by the World Travel Awards as the “World’s Leading Luxury Resort” for four consecutive years (2014-2017).

Meanwhile, on the southern shores of Phu Quoc Island, JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay has been named the “World’s Leading Resort and Spa 2019″ while Hotel de la Coupole in Sapa has been declared the “World’s Leading Iconic Hotel 2019” – to name just a few of the numerous awards that Sun Group’s investments have won over the years.

CHG is a Singapore-based hotel group with offices in China, Europe, and the US that provides global hotel management services through two brands.

The Capella Hotels & Resorts brand operates luxury hotels, resorts and apartments which have been designed for the most discerning travellers. Each Capella location offers an experience curated for the curious, blending nature, history, and the finest attention to detail with peerless individualised services.

Meanwhile, the Solis Hotels and Resorts brand is an exclusive collection of resorts, hotels, and residences designed for tourists and conference professionals looking for a comfortable, inspiring dining space as well as a world-class spa.