Earlier, on April 30, Nguyen Van Binh, 43, on QNa 94464 fishing trawler, experienced a high temperature and great pain in his stomach while fishing at sea about 210 nautical miles off Da Nang coast. As the patient fell into a comma, the captain called for help.
|The distressed fisherman brought ashore
On receiving the mayday signal of trawler QNa 94464, the Vietnam Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Center guided the crew-members of the trawler to give first aid to the fisherman via radio signal.
At the same time, the center sent ship SAR 412 with a specialized medical team and medicines to the scene. Late at night the same day, ship SAR 412 reached the scene, provided emergency aid and shipped the sick fisherman ashore.
The patient is now under treatment at the General Hospital of Binh Dinh province.
Translated by Chung Anh
- Coast Guard Rescues Fisherman, Search Underway For 3 Others
- ‘We Had No Time’: Fisherman Rescued At Sea Tried To Save Friends
- The strangest creatures of the deep: Russian fisherman reveals batch of alien-like fish he dragged from the depths of the ocean
- Search underway for missing fisherman in Quang Nam
- Fisherman’s body washed ashore
- Fisherman dies and two others - including a 13-year-old boy - are winched to safety after a freak wave hit their boat off the coast of Sydney
- Task Force staff rescue black buck
- Rescue Beacons Save Lives of Five Migrants in Arizona Desert
- 22 Migrants Rescued in California Wilderness near Border
- The Latest: Germany ready to take ¼ of rescued migrants