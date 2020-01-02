Runner Oanh voted Việt Nam’s top athlete

Runner Nguyễn Thị Oanh has been honoured as the nation’s most outstanding athlete of 2019. — Photo baovanhoa.vn

HÀ NỘI — Runner Nguyễn Thị Oanh has been honoured as Viet Nam’s top athlete of 2019 thanks to her outstanding performances at the 30th Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in the Philippines.

A vote for the country’s best athletes and trainers in 2019 was held by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the HCM Communist Youth Union Central Committee, Việt Nam Olympic Committee, National Sports Administration, and Thể Thao Việt Nam (Vietnamese sport) newspaper at the end of year.

The Bắc Giang Province native took 846 points to top the list. Female swimmer Nguyễn Thị Ánh Viên ranked second with 772 points and male swimmer Nguyễn Huy Hoàng was third with 704 points.

“I am so happy as it is the first time I have been honoured as the best athlete of the country. I experienced a hard SEA Games and gained a good result,” said Oanh.

At the region’s biggest sport event, Oanh won gold medals in the women’s 1,500m, 5,000m and 3,000m steeplechase.

The image of Oanh collapsing after crossing the finish line in the 3,000m steeplechase inspired fans nationwide. She set a Games record in the event, despite having won the gruelling 5,000m earlier that day.

In addition, en route to her glory in the Philippines, Oanh faced numerous difficulties and overcame kidney problems in the past to return to the national team.

Despite taking six gold and two silver medals at the SEA Games 30, Viên came in second place. While with two golds, one silver and two SEA Games records in the Philippines, Hoàng was third.

Midfielders Nguyễn Quang Hải and Đỗ Hùng Dũng of V.League 1 defending champions Hà Nội FC ranked fourth and fifth with 438 points and 390 points, respectively.

Meanwhile, the most outstanding coach went to Mai Đức Chung who led the Vietnamese women’s football team to triumph at the SEA Games and received 428 points. Under the leadership of Chung, the Vietnamese team were crowned SEA Games champions for the sixth time in history.

Track and field athlete Cao Ngọc Hùng was named as the most outstanding athlete with disabilities, with 572 points, 118 points clear of runner-up swimmer Võ Thanh Tùng. Hùng competed well at the world championship and earned a ticket to compete at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics.

Track and field trainer Đặng Văn Phúc won the award for the most outstanding trainer for disabled athletes with 342 points. — VNS