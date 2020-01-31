– The RoK – ASEAN Frontier Forum opened in Busan city , the Republic of Korea (RoK) on January 31, attracting 90 outstanding students from ASEAN member countries and the RoK.

Participants will discuss the topic “humans, peace and mutual prosperity” and issue a joint statement later.

On the basis of the RoK’s New Southern Policy, they will debate issues such as peace on the Korean peninsula, RoK – Mekong cooperation and mutual development for prosperity.

They will have a chance to experience traditional Korean culture and visit well-known destinations in Busan.

Held for the first time in 2010, the forum provides a platform for young people to share the importance of coordination between the RoK and ASEAN member states.

This year’s event is funded by the RoK – ASEAN Cooperation Fund and the Busan authorities./.