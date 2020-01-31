PM launches tree-planting campaign

Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc (second from left) waters a tree after growing it as part of a tree-planting campaign launched in northern Yên Bái Province on Thursday. — VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất

YÊN BÁI — Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc attended a ceremony to a launch tree-planting campaign in Trấn Yên District, northern Yên Bái Province on Thursday.

The province hopes to plant at least 520ha of trees this year.

Speaking at the event, PM Phúc said the Government and localities nationwide hope to achieve forest coverage of 42 per cent, earning at least US$12 billion from wood and wooden furniture exports this year and $20 billion by 2025, turning Việt Nam into a wood production and export centre in the next decade.

He asked for Decree No 13 of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat on strengthening the Party leadership on forest management and protection and the Forestry Law 2017 to be followed.

The leader urged departments, agencies, organisations and people to get involved and contribute to forest protection and development.

Vice President Đặng Thị Ngọc Thịnh also launched a tree-planting festival at the Hùng Kings special national historical relic site in the northern midland province of Phú Thọ the same day. Tết (Lunar New Year) has been a beautiful practice of Vietnamese people over the past six decades since President Hồ Chí Minh initiated the campaign, which has contributed to environmental protection, socio-economic development, and national defence and security.Nhân dân (People) newspaper, stressing the significance of tree planting for each person, family and the entire nation.