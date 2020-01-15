He was accompanied by the Chief of the General Staff and Deputy Defense Minister Sr. Lt. Gen. Phan Van Giang.

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc welcomed by MR5’s chain-of-command

At the working session with Military Region 5 (MR5), the region’s Commander Lt. Gen. Nguyen Long Cang briefed PM Phuc on the unit’s performance of military-defense missions over the past year and on this year’s tasks. Accordingly, the military region’s Party committees and chains-of-command at all levels have observed directives of the Central Military Commission and the Ministry of National Defense, comprehensively implemented their assigned missions, collaborated with local authorities to improve the military capabilities of local defensive areas, and maintain combat readiness. In addition, the local armed forces have supported locals in overcoming natural disaster consequences and carrying out search and rescue missions. Notably, the whole military region has prepared well to ensure a happy traditional Tet festival for its troops.

On behalf of the Party’s and State’s leadership, PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc acknowledged and praised the achievements of the military region over the past time. Also, he urged the unit’s Chain-of-command to continue closely grasping the Party’s guidelines on military-defense mission performance in the current context, working well with local authorities to promptly deal with unexpected situations and preparing for upcoming Party congresses at all levels.

On this occasion, PM Phuc extended Tet greetings and presented Tet gifts to troops of MR5.

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc works with the MR9 Command.

The same day, he paid an inspection visit to the Military Region 9 (MR9) Command.

Reporting to the top government official, MR9 Commander Lt. Gen. Nguyen Hoang Thuy, said the unit has proactively advised the Central Military Commission and the Ministry of National Defense to effectively handle situations related to defense and security. In addition, the military region has regularly renewed its training contents, components and methods.

In turn, PM Phuc expressed his joy at the prominent achievements of the military region in 2019, saying that he was impressed by creative drills and training programs implemented by its units. He urged the military region to make more efforts to successfully complete its tasks in the time to come. Particularly, it should further promote the effectiveness of models of mass mobilization to reinforce the military-civilian solidarity, attach much importance to developing the socio-economy in line with maintaining defense-security, and enhance external defense affairs.

Regarding other tasks in the time ahead, the Government leader told the military region’s chain-of-command to keep a good grasp of the Party’s and State’s viewpoints and guidelines on military-defense tasks, stay alert to fight against plots and tricks of hostile forces, and continue taking care of and supporting national contributors, martyrs’ families, as well as the officers and soldiers, particularly those on duty during the coming Tet festival.

Translated by Trung Thanh