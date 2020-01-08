Phu Quoc airport to be expanded

The Saigon Times Daily

Passengers wait at Phu Quoc International Airport. The Ministry of Transport has proposed the Ministry of Finance allocate capital to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam to adjust the zoning plan for the airport – PHOTO: LE ANH

HCMC – The Ministry of Transport has proposed the Ministry of Finance allocate capital to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam to adjust the zoning plan for Phu Quoc International Airport, in line with the prime minister’s Decision 236, Sai Gon Giai Phong newspaper reported.

The Ministry of Transport will approve the zoning adjustment in October 2020. Accordingly, a second runway will be built and the passenger terminal of Phu Quoc International Airport will be expanded.

Under the current zoning plan for 2020, with a vision toward 2030, the airport in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang has been assigned one runway, the Ministry of Transport said.

Also, the prime minister’s decision showed that Phu Quoc International Airport was approved for a passenger capacity of four million arrivals per year by 2020, with an increase in capacity to 10 million passengers per year by 2030. As a result, it is necessary to put the second runway into service, which requires research on applicable investment plans.

If the airport continues to have only one runway, it would have to be shut down for major repairs for several months, putting pressure on the province’s air transport services and affecting economic development.

As for the projected investment in the expansion of the passenger terminal at the airport, the Ministry of Transport noted that Airports Corporation of Vietnam has mapped out a plan to develop a second passenger terminal with a capacity of six million passengers per year and that the total investment would be VND2.9 trillion.

The preparations for and the execution of the projected terminal T2 are set to start as soon as the zoning adjustment is passed.