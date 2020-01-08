Nation Objections to alcohol tests to be handled strictly The Saigon Times Daily Wednesday, Jan 8, 2020,12:40 (GMT+7) Objections to alcohol tests to be handled strictlyThe Saigon Times Daily A man is uncooperative when being requested to take an alcohol test in Hanoi – PHOTO: NGUOI LAO DONG ONLINE HCMC – Provinces and cities in Vietnam have been ordered to mobilize an adequate number of traffic police officers, vehicles and equipment to stop and fine people caught driving under the influence of alcohol. Five days after the Government’s Decree 100/2019/ND-CP came into force, traffic police throughout the country caught over 1,500 drunk drivers. Some localities recorded a particularly high number of these drivers, including Tay Ninh, Bac Giang, Hanoi and HCMC, reported Nguoi Lao Dong. However, many drivers refused to take the alcohol tests and raised objections to the traffic police. Therefore, the Traffic Police Department, under the Ministry of Public Security, asked leaders of local traffic police agencies to continue their campaigns to strictly handle alcohol-impaired drivers, especially those who resist taking alcohol tests. During breath-testing campaigns, local traffic police were also told to handle drug-related violations, select appropriate locations for the campaigns, use traffic cones or police tape to mark off breath-testing… Read full this story
