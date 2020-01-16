Muong Thanh nominated as Asia’s Leading Hotel Brand 2019

Muong Thanh nominated for WTA’s Asia’s Leading Hotel Brand 2019

World Travel Awards was established by Graham E. Cooke in 1993 to acknowledge, reward, and celebrate excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism, and hospitality industries. Today, the World Travel Awards brand is recognised globally as the ultimate hallmark of industry excellence, receiving the participation of more than 200 countries.

World Travel Awards celebrates its 26th anniversary in 2019. Its annual programme is renowned as the most prestigious and comprehensive programme in the global industry, the prizes have been nominated as the “Oscar of Tourism” by the Wall Street Journal.

With being in the list of 2018 WTA nominees, Muong Thanh Hospitality has been motivated to continue striving and promoting its potentials to maintain and boost its growth in the tourism and hospitality industry, contributing to the development of Vietnam in the process of international integration. Thanks to constant efforts in the past year, Muong Thanh is honoured to once again be nominated for the WTA’s Asia’s Leading Hotel Brand 2019.

This year, Muong Thanh continues to stand abreast with 14 major international hotel brands such as Dusit International, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, and Hilton Hotels & Resorts. This is obvious evidence that Muong Thanh Hospitality is increasingly asserting its position in not only domestic but international tourism industry.

Guests can cast their vote at the WTA’s official website (worldtravelawards.com/vote-r4#votenow) until August 11.