More traffic cops mobilized to patrol roads as fatalities surge

The Saigon Times Daily

Three young men die as a result of drink driving as their motorbike hits an oncoming coach on the opposite side of a national road in the Central Highlands province of Daklak on January 23 – PHOTO: VOV

HCMC – Despite a drop in traffic accidents, the number of fatalities during the first five days of the Lunar New Year, or Tet holiday, saw a year-on-year increase of some 13%, which prompted the National Traffic Safety Committee to demand more traffic police officers to patrol the road.

Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh, who also serves as head of the committee, issued an official telegram, asking the relevant ministries and agencies to curb the situation.

Data from the Ministry of Heath revealed that the number of traffic accidents resulting in hospitalization between January 23 and 27 dropped by 15% from a year earlier.

However, the number of traffic-related deaths has surged. At least 102 died while 108 others were injured in a total of 138 accidents. Compared with the same period last year, the number of accidents dropped by 13 cases, or 8.6%, but the death toll rose by 12 fatalities, or 13.3%.

A number of serious accidents occurred during the five days. For example, a case in the Central Highlands province of Daklak left three 21-year-old men dead last Thursday, January 23. Their motorbike crashed into an oncoming coach on National Road 26 due to drink driving.

More than 20 people were injured when a passenger bus overturned in the south-central coastal province of Phu Yen late Saturday. The bus was carrying 46 passengers from HCMC to the central province of Quang Ngai on National Highway 1 when it plunged into a roadside rice field.

The Deputy Prime Minister has asked the concerned ministries, agencies and local governments to comply with an order on traffic safety during the week-long holiday.

They are required to mobilize the maximum number of traffic cops to frequently patrol the road to punish violators. Fines are mainly applied for speeding, drink driving, and riding bikes without wearing helmets.